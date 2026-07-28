Turkmenistan, Iran review economic cooperation at intergovernmental meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Turkmenistan and Iran reviewed bilateral economic cooperation during a meeting of the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The meeting brought together Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd, who co-chair the Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

According to the ministry, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

The parties also discussed trade and economic issues and exchanged views on strengthening the role of the intergovernmental commission as a mechanism for expanding bilateral cooperation.

"Iran also congratulated Turkmenistan on the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the resolution 'International Year of International Law, 2028,' initiated by Turkmenistan and co-sponsored by the Islamic Republic of Iran," the press service said.

Meanwhile, Iran is one of Turkmenistan's longest-standing regional partners, with bilateral cooperation spanning energy, transport, trade, and border connectivity. The two countries share a 1,100-kilometer border and maintain an institutional dialogue through a Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which regularly reviews progress across sectors ranging from gas and electricity to transport, customs, agriculture, and investment. During the commission's latest meeting in Tehran in 2025, the sides also discussed the creation of cross-border trade and economic zones to stimulate bilateral commerce.

Energy remains a cornerstone of the relationship. In recent years, Ashgabat and Tehran have expanded cooperation on natural gas supplies, including swap arrangements and discussions on direct exports and transit through Iran to third-country markets. The two sides have also advanced cooperation in electricity transmission and maritime transport, while recent high-level meetings resulted in agreements covering natural gas, customs cooperation, port partnerships between Turkmenbashi and Amirabad, and intergovernmental cooperation plans.

Transport and logistics have become another major pillar of bilateral ties as both countries seek to strengthen regional connectivity. Turkmenistan and Iran have been working to increase cargo flows across their shared border, improve road, rail, and port links, and enhance multimodal transport routes connecting Central Asia with the Persian Gulf and broader international markets.