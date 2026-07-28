Kazakhstan PM orders faster rollout of Smart Turmys digital platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed the government to accelerate the rollout of the unified Smart Turmys digital platform as part of efforts to modernize the country's energy and utility sectors, the government's press service reports.

Speaking at a government meeting, Bektenov stressed that digital technologies are key to improving transparency and efficiency in the management of utility services.

"Digital tools in the energy and utility sectors ensure greater transparency and higher efficiency across all business processes. The ministries of industry and construction, and energy should accelerate the introduction of the unified Smart Turmys digital platform," he said.

The prime minister also instructed the relevant authorities to approve unified standards for utility metering devices and related software by Sept. 1, with separate requirements for different consumer groups.

Bektenov further emphasized the need to ensure timely financing of projects under the National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utility Sectors and to begin preparations for initiatives scheduled for 2027.

"The implementation of investment projects directly depends on timely financing by financial institutions. The Baiterek holding must ensure immediate financing of all projects submitted by the end of this year by Sept. 1. To fully implement the 2027 program, we must begin preparatory work now," he said.

The prime minister instructed regional administrations to submit applications for their 2027 projects to the national project's electronic platform by Sept. 1 and secure the necessary approvals from relevant stakeholders. He also ordered all procurement procedures to be completed by Dec. 1.

"Every manager bears personal responsibility for achieving the national project's targets and ensuring the timely implementation of all planned measures. All available resources must be mobilized," Bektenov said.