Kazakhstan discusses international tech hub project with Network School

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Kazakhstan is exploring the creation of an international technology hub in partnership with global technology community Network School.

This was announced in a statement published by the government of Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and the organization's founder, Balaji Srinivasan, discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence, talent development, technology entrepreneurship, and startup support through the establishment of an international innovation hub in the Akmola Region, with plans for future expansion into Alatau City.

The sides also covered joint initiatives, including Kazakhstan's participation in the AI Film Festival, which features a prize fund provided by Srinivasan, and the organization of the Network State Conference during the AI & Digital Bridge international forum, bringing together leading global technology companies.

"The core concept of Network School, an international community that brings together entrepreneurs, software developers, engineers and researchers to collaborate on technology projects and shared learning, was also presented. The platform combines educational programs, coworking spaces, conferences, hackathons and startup acceleration initiatives", the ministry said.

Srinivasan praised Kazakhstan's potential in artificial intelligence and highlighted broad opportunities for cooperation with global pools of capital and talent. He stressed that Network School projects are financed through private investment without the use of public funds.

During the meeting, plans were presented to develop Network City, a technology-focused community in the Burabay area in partnership with local authorities and the local community. The concept provides for the construction of modular infrastructure designed to integrate with the natural landscape and existing urban planning, creating a destination for IT specialists, entrepreneurs and researchers.

Bektenov emphasized the importance of attracting international expertise and strengthening Kazakhstan's ties with the global technology community. He noted that the country's new Constitution identifies the development of human capital, education, science and innovation as strategic priorities, with particular attention given to artificial intelligence and the protection of citizens' personal data.

The prime minister also highlighted that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. The country is currently implementing its nationwide Digital Qazaqstan strategy while developing major digital infrastructure projects, including Astana Hub, the planned Data Center Valley in Ekibastuz, and educational programs such as TUMO and Tomorrow School at the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Bektenov instructed the relevant government agencies to support the implementation of the proposed project.