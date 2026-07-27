Kazakhstan completes gasification of Kosshy, expanding access to 72,000 residents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Kazakhstan has completed the gasification of the city of Kosshy, providing access to natural gas for all residential districts and around 72,000 residents, according to the country's Ministry of Energy.

The project was implemented by the Ministry of Energy in cooperation with national gas company QazaqGaz as part of efforts to expand the country's gas infrastructure and increase public access to natural gas in line with the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Following the commissioning of the second and third phases of the project, natural gas has become available to residents across all neighborhoods of Kosshy, including the Lesnaya Polyana residential area and the Diamond Park residential complex.

As part of the final stages of the project, 194 kilometers of gas pipelines and 24 gas regulator stations were commissioned. Overall, more than 357 kilometers of gas distribution networks have been built for the city, along with one block gas regulator station and 44 cabinet gas regulator stations.

According to the Ministry of Energy, natural gas is now available in 24 settlements across the Akmola Region. Gasification projects covering another 12 settlements in the Arshaly and Tselinograd districts are scheduled for 2027–2028.

Nationwide, Kazakhstan expects gas transportation infrastructure projects planned for 2026 to provide natural gas access to an additional 36,000 residents.

"In line with the task set by the President, Kazakhstan aims to increase the country's gasification rate from the current 64.2% to 80% by 2035. The implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects will accelerate gasification across the regions, improve citizens' quality of life, and create additional conditions for the country's sustainable socio-economic development," the ministry said.