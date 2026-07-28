Industrial co-op with Turkmenistan offers strong potential - Uzbek envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Industrial cooperation with Turkmenistan offers strong potential, Uzbekistan's ambassador to the country said.

The statement was made by Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ravshanbek Alimov, during the Turkmen-Uzbek business forum in Ashgabat, according to a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government on July 28.

"One of the most promising areas is industrial cooperation in the production of construction materials. This direction is gaining particular importance against the backdrop of large-scale urban development and infrastructure modernization programs underway in both countries," Alimov said, as quoted in the press release.

According to the ambassador, the forum brought together more than 20 leading companies from each country, reflecting growing business interest in expanding trade, increasing bilateral turnover, and implementing joint investment projects.

Alimov identified construction and paint materials, sandwich panels, metal structures, decorative and tile materials, non-metallic mineral products, profiles, fittings, construction plastics, rubber products, thermal insulation materials, cast iron, steel, ferroalloys, and fasteners among the products offering the greatest potential for industrial cooperation.

He added that Uzbekistan is ready to expand industrial cooperation with Turkmenistan through the establishment of joint production facilities, technology exchange, and broader supplies of industrial products.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly intensified bilateral cooperation this year, with a particular focus on trade, transport, industry, and border infrastructure. Bilateral trade reached $357.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 after totaling $1.2 billion in 2025, while both governments have set a goal of further expanding commercial and investment ties.

In May, the two countries held the 19th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in Ashgabat. The discussions focused on energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and industrial cooperation, while the parties also reviewed the implementation of previously reached agreements.

Cooperation has gained further momentum in recent weeks. In mid-July, the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan met in Ashgabat to review joint projects in trade, transport, logistics, energy, and industry. Later in the month, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport launched pilot cargo transit operations under the electronic eTIR system on the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan route, aimed at streamlining cross-border freight transport and customs procedures.