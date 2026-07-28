Uzbekistan, Poland advance mining sector ties

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Uzbekistan and Poland discussed expanding cooperation in the mining and geology sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan following the talks between Uzbek First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology F. Khamidov and Poland's Chargé d'Affaires in Uzbekistan Marian Przezdziecki.

According to the ministry, the sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation in geology and mining, including the adoption of modern technologies, geological exploration and investment.

"During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of geology and mining, the introduction of modern technologies, exploration, as well as the development of investment cooperation," the statement said.

The officials also discussed two upcoming international industry events: the Future Mining Forum & Expo, scheduled for Sept. 9-11 in Katowice, Poland, and GEOMIN-2026, which is planned to take place in Tashkent. Both sides expressed interest in actively participating in the forums.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue dialogue on expanding cooperation in geology and mining, strengthen direct contacts and advance potential joint projects, the ministry said.

The parties also discussed organizing a separate meeting with the leadership of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology during a planned visit to Uzbekistan later this year by a delegation of Polish mining companies.

Uzbekistan has been seeking to attract foreign investment and technology to modernize its mining sector, one of the country's strategic industries, while expanding cooperation with international partners in geological exploration and mineral resource development.