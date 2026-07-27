Uzbekistan receives credentials of Azerbaijan's new ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov received copies of the credentials of Azerbaijan's newly appointed ambassador to Uzbekistan, Rashad Mammadov, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to expanding their strategic partnership and allied relations.

This was reflected in the statement by the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov.

During the meeting, the sides discussed maintaining the momentum of high-level political dialogue and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, according to the ministry.

"Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are bound by centuries-old ties of brotherhood, shared historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect. Thanks to the close relations between the leaders of our countries, built on a high level of trust, this solid foundation is today being enriched with new substance of strategic partnership and allied relations," Saidov said.

The minister also expressed confidence that Mammadov's diplomatic experience would help deepen bilateral cooperation and support the implementation of joint projects.

"We are convinced that the ambassador's extensive diplomatic experience will contribute to further strengthening Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan allied relations and enriching our cooperation with new practical outcomes," Saidov said.

Mammadov recently presented copies of his credentials and will formally assume his duties after presenting his credentials to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have significantly expanded bilateral cooperation in recent years, elevating their relationship to the level of an allied partnership while increasing collaboration in trade, investment, transport, energy and industrial development.