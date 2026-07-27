Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy boosts offtake contracts fivefold in 1H2026

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy signed 13 offtake contracts worth a total of 2 billion tenge (about $4.2 million) in the first half of 2026 under Samruk-Kazyna's program to support the creation of new domestic production facilities.

The figures were disclosed by Samruk-Kazyna press service.

During the same period in 2025, the company concluded 14 offtake contracts worth 388 million tenge (about $738,000). As a result, the total value of offtake agreements increased more than fivefold year-on-year.

"Offtake contracts provide domestic manufacturers with a guaranteed market for their products, creating conditions for production modernization, attracting investment, generating new jobs and increasing the output of competitive products. Samruk-Energy intends to further expand cooperation with domestic manufacturers," the company said.

Samruk-Energy is Kazakhstan's largest state-owned diversified energy holding company. As of January 1, 2026, Samruk-Energy's installed generation capacity stood at 7,885 MW, accounting for 29.3% of the total installed capacity of Kazakhstan's Unified Power System. In the first quarter of 2026, the company generated 11.42 billion kWh of electricity, representing 33.8% of Kazakhstan's total electricity output. During the same period, Samruk-Energy produced 11.9 million metric tons of coal, or 39% of the country's total coal production, while its power plants supplied 2.6 million Gcal of heat energy.