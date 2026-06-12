Uzbekistan, GFTN launch fintech forum to boost regional hub ambitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Uzbekistan’s central bank and Singapore-based Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) have launched a new international forum aimed at positioning the Central Asian nation as a regional hub for financial technology and innovation.

This was stated in a report issued by Montfort Eurasia.

The inaugural Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum will take place in Tashkent on Aug. 24–26, bringing together policymakers, regulators, investors and industry leaders from Central Asia, the Gulf region and beyond, according to a joint announcement by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and GFTN.

The forum is part of Uzbekistan’s broader strategy to develop its fintech sector and attract foreign investment as the country seeks to strengthen its role in the region’s digital economy.

Uzbekistan's fintech sector has expanded in recent years, supported by growing digital adoption, a population of more than 37 million, and increased activity in the startup ecosystem. Under its long-term development plans, the country aims to attract $1 billion in investment, train more than 5,000 specialists, license over 200 market participants, and support more than 100 startups by 2030.

The three-day event will focus on five key areas: open banking, digital assets and stablecoins, cross-border payments, Islamic finance, and innovation and investment.

Organizers said the forum will be held under the theme “Al-Jabr,” a reference to the Arabic concept that gave rise to algebra and a tribute to the renowned mathematician Al-Khwarizmi, who was born in present-day Uzbekistan.

The initiative is being launched in cooperation with GFTN, a nonprofit organization established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to promote financial innovation and international cooperation.

“Innovation flourishes when trust, talent and capital converge,” said Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO of GFTN. “The Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum provides a timely platform to connect global expertise with regional ambitions.”

The forum will be co-hosted with Ant International and join GFTN’s network of global events, which includes major fintech gatherings in Singapore, Zurich and Japan.

Organizers expect the event to serve as a platform for strengthening international partnerships and accelerating the development of Central Asia’s financial technology sector.