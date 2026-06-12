Turkmenistan, Japan discuss parliamentary and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Turkmenistan and Japan have discussed prospects for expanding parliamentary, political and economic cooperation.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a report published on June 12.

According to the ministry, a delegation headed by Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan Ata Serdarov paid a working visit to Japan from June 10 through 12.

"From 10 to 12 June 2026, a Turkmen delegation led by the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, Ata Serdarov, paid a working visit to Japan," the report says.

According to the report, during the visit, the delegation held meetings with Vice President of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Taro Aso, Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party Shunichi Suzuki, Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Shinpei Matsushita, and Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Arfiya Eri.

"The sides discussed the current state and promising areas of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan," the ministry said.

According to the report, the participants noted that Turkmen-Japanese relations continue to develop dynamically across a wide range of areas, supported by regular high-level political dialogue.

The ministry noted that particular attention was paid to parliamentary cooperation, with both sides highlighting the role of friendship groups established between the legislative bodies of the countries.

"These groups make a significant contribution to expanding cooperation in legislative, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational spheres," the report says.

According to the report, the sides also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between political parties and discussed the possibility of establishing direct ties between the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan and Japan's Liberal Democratic Party.

The participants reviewed proposals aimed at further developing inter-parliamentary cooperation, including the organization of a Central Asia-Japan Parliamentary Dialogue Forum in Ashgabat in 2027, expanding interaction among women parliamentarians and promoting trade and economic ties, the ministry said.

The report notes that economic cooperation remains an important component of the Turkmen-Japanese partnership, including the implementation of joint projects in the oil and gas and chemical industries.

Following the meetings, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further expanding multifaceted cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan, the ministry said.