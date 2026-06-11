Uzbekistan, Algeria discuss expanding political and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Uzbekistan and Algeria discussed ways to strengthen political dialogue, expand economic cooperation, and deepen ties within international organizations during talks held in Algiers on Wednesday.

This was reflected in a statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Baxtiyor Saidov.

The discussions took place between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Ahmed Attaf, Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, who also serves as Minister of State.

During meetings held in both narrow and expanded formats, the sides reviewed opportunities to increase trade, investment, and cultural cooperation, while exploring ways to unlock the untapped potential of bilateral relations.

Saidov described Algeria as an important and promising partner for Uzbekistan in Africa and emphasized the need to translate the long-standing friendship between the two countries into practical cooperation through regular high-level contacts and joint projects.

The ministers also discussed cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral platforms, reaffirming their commitment to mutual support on issues of common interest.

In addition, the two sides exchanged views on regional and global developments, with particular attention given to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

The sides stressed the importance of restraint, dialogue, and diplomatic engagement to maintain stability and prevent further escalation in the region.