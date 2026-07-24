Uzbekneftegaz, China’s CCDC discuss new drilling projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbekistan's state energy company Uzbekneftegaz and China's China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) discussed accelerating efforts to contain and eliminate a technogenic accident at the Mustaqillikning 25 Yilligi gas field in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekneftgaz.

Uzbekneftegaz Chairman Abdulgani Sanginov held a working meeting with representatives of China Oilfield Services CCDC, a drilling company within CNPC, to review progress on preparations for emergency response operations at the field in the Baysun district, according to the company.

The talks focused on completing preparatory work needed to begin practical operations aimed at eliminating the accident as quickly as possible.

The sides discussed the delivery of specialized drilling rigs, high-pressure equipment and other technical resources required for work at the site. They also reviewed plans to deploy qualified engineers and technical specialists, finalize engineering and project documentation and ensure the timely launch of emergency drilling operations.

The companies agreed to strengthen coordination between their technical teams to improve oversight of each stage of the project, facilitate rapid technical decision-making and complete the work within the planned timeframe, Uzbekneftegaz said.

Beyond the immediate emergency response, the meeting also explored opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector after the accident response is completed. The parties discussed the potential development of new drilling and geological exploration projects and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their long-term strategic partnership.

The Mustaqillikning 25 Yilligi field is one of Uzbekistan's key gas assets, and efforts to restore safe operations remain a priority for the country's energy sector. Chinese energy companies, including CNPC and its subsidiaries, have been longstanding partners of Uzbekistan in upstream oil and gas development, drilling and energy infrastructure projects.

The latest discussions underscore both sides' intention to combine emergency response efforts with broader long-term cooperation in exploration and drilling as Uzbekistan continues to modernize and expand its energy sector.