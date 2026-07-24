Uzbekistan, Serbia expand cooperation across key sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić discussed expanding bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure and labor mobility during a telephone conversation, with a focus on implementing agreements reached during Vučić's visit to Uzbekistan last year.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The two leaders reviewed progress in Uzbekistan-Serbia relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening practical cooperation across a broad range of sectors, according to the press service.

"Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached following the visit of the President of Serbia to Uzbekistan in October last year," the statement said.

Mirziyoyev and Vučić emphasized the importance of steadily expanding cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, infrastructure, tourism, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as organized labor migration.

The leaders also reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral events, including preparations for the inaugural meeting of the Uzbekistan-Serbia Intergovernmental Commission. They discussed Uzbekistan's planned participation in Expo 2027, which will be hosted by Belgrade.

Vučić also congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health, prosperity and continued success in public service, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Uzbekistan, the press service said.

Uzbekistan and Serbia have sought to broaden bilateral cooperation in recent years through increased political dialogue and expanded economic engagement. Since Vučić's visit to Uzbekistan in October 2025, the two countries have focused on advancing agreements aimed at boosting trade, investment, infrastructure cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The latest talks underscore both countries' commitment to translating high-level agreements into practical projects, with the launch of the Intergovernmental Commission and preparations for Expo 2027 expected to provide additional momentum for bilateral cooperation.