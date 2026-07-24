President Mirziyoyev, President Lukashenko reaffirm strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed implementing agreements reached during Mirziyoyev's official visit to Minsk earlier this month, with a focus on expanding bilateral trade and industrial cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The two leaders reviewed progress in carrying out the agreements reached during Mirziyoyev's July 8–9 state visit to Belarus and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to the press service.

"The leaders considered current issues related to the further deepening of the Uzbek-Belarusian strategic partnership in the context of implementing the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Minsk on July 8–9," the statement said.

Mirziyoyev and Lukashenko noted the steady growth in bilateral trade and ongoing cooperation projects in key sectors of the economy. They also emphasized the importance of maintaining active interregional exchanges and expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The leaders exchanged views on the next steps to advance the implementation of joint initiatives launched during the Minsk visit, with particular attention to practical cooperation across priority sectors.

Lukashenko also congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health, continued success in public service, and peace and prosperity for the people of Uzbekistan, the press service said.

Mirziyoyev's official visit to Belarus on July 8–9 resulted in a series of agreements aimed at expanding trade, industrial cooperation and investment ties. The two countries have also sought to strengthen regional partnerships and deepen cooperation between businesses and local authorities.

The latest talks highlight both sides' focus on translating the outcomes of the Minsk visit into concrete projects, with trade, industrial cooperation and regional partnerships expected to remain at the center of the bilateral agenda.