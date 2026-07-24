Azerbaijan, Russia discuss expanding agricultural cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Azerbaijan and Russia discussed expanding cooperation in agriculture and improving water resources management, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture said.

According to the ministry, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov met with Ruslan Edelgeriev, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation and the Russian president's special representative for climate and water resources.

The meeting reviewed ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector. The sides said bilateral cooperation has continued to expand in agriculture alongside other areas of the economy.

The discussions also covered the declining water level of the Caspian Sea, modernization of irrigation systems to improve water conservation as part of Azerbaijan's new State Program for the agricultural sector, joint testing of drought- and disease-resistant crop varieties, reciprocal participation in international exhibitions, trade fairs and agricultural festivals held in both countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.