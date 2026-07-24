President Mirziyoyev, PM Kobakhidze review implementation of Georgia visit agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze discussed advancing the strategic partnership between their countries, with a focus on implementing agreements reached during Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia earlier this month.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The two leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed measures to further strengthen the Uzbekistan-Georgia strategic partnership through the practical implementation of agreements reached during Mirziyoyev's July 2–3 state visit to Georgia, according to the press service.

"Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Georgia on July 2–3 this year," the statement said.

Mirziyoyev and Kobakhidze reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and maintaining the momentum in strategic relations through closer coordination on joint initiatives.

The leaders also exchanged views on the next steps to deepen cooperation under the roadmap agreed during the July visit, aimed at strengthening long-term political and economic ties between the two countries.

Kobakhidze also congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health and prosperity, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Uzbekistan, the press service said.

Uzbekistan and Georgia have stepped up cooperation in recent years, with growing emphasis on trade, transport connectivity, investment and regional cooperation. Mirziyoyev's July 2–3 state visit to Georgia produced a series of agreements intended to broaden the strategic partnership and expand practical cooperation across multiple sectors.

The latest talks underscore both sides' commitment to translating the outcomes of the state visit into concrete initiatives, with the strategic partnership expected to remain the cornerstone of bilateral relations.