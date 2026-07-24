President Mirziyoyev, President Putin review bilateral trade and cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed expanding bilateral trade and industrial cooperation during a telephone conversation, with a focus on implementing agreements reached at the highest level and strengthening the countries' strategic partnership.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The two leaders reviewed the current state of Uzbekistan-Russia relations and discussed measures to further deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance through the practical implementation of previously agreed initiatives, according to the press service.

"Particular attention was paid to maintaining the momentum of growth in bilateral trade, advancing cooperation projects involving leading enterprises and companies in priority sectors, and expanding productive cooperation between the regions of the two countries," the statement said.

Mirziyoyev and Putin also noted the continued expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchanges, describing them as an important component of bilateral relations.

The leaders reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral events and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination to ensure the successful implementation of joint initiatives across economic and other priority areas.

Putin also congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health, happiness, prosperity and continued success for the benefit of the people of Uzbekistan, the press service said.

Russia remains one of Uzbekistan's largest trading partners and a key investor, with the two countries steadily expanding cooperation in industry, energy, transport, agriculture and manufacturing. Bilateral relations have increasingly focused on industrial cooperation, regional partnerships and joint investment projects backed by agreements reached during high-level meetings.

The latest talks underscore both countries' intention to sustain the growth of bilateral trade and accelerate cooperation between businesses and regions, while continuing to implement the strategic agreements that underpin the Uzbekistan-Russia partnership.