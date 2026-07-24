Tajikistan, China's Gezhouba discuss hydropower cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Tajikistan and China's China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co., Ltd. discussed expanding cooperation in the energy sector, including the implementation of two hydropower projects.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the discussions took place on July 24 in Dushanbe during a meeting between Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Mao Guohua, Director General of the Eurasia Regional Marketing Department at China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co., Ltd.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including prospects for cooperation on the implementation of the 160-MW Ayni hydropower plant and the 100-MW Yavan hydropower plant projects in the Zarafshan River basin," the statement said.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation and advance the implementation of the two hydropower projects. They also expressed interest in continuing a constructive dialogue in this area.