Azerbaijani Parliament protests bill adoption by U.S. Congress House of Representatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The Parliament of Azerbaijan expressed its opinion on the bill adopted by the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Congress.

This is reflected in a statement published on the official website of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan).

According to the statement, the parliament expresses its strong protest against the bill H.R. 9087 adopted by the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Congress on July 22, 2026, and resolutely rejects the unfounded accusations made against Azerbaijan in that document.

"This initiative, which is a clear example of gross disregard for the norms and principles of international law, is another attempt to use the United States Congress as a tool of political pressure against Azerbaijan in the interests of the Armenian lobby," the statement emphasized.

The statement pointed out that the author of the bill, Congressman Brad Sherman, a follower of the political line of former Congressman Robert Menendez, is known as a person associated with Armenian lobby groups and consistently trying to implement their political agenda:

"It's clear that such initiatives, put forward on the eve of the next elections to the U.S. Congress, are not at all related to the intention to ensure the national interests of the U.S. and are aimed at gaining political and financial support from influential lobby circles. Such a practice, which calls into question the objectivity of the decisions made, should be seriously investigated by the law enforcement agencies of the U.S. and receive the necessary legal assessment," the statement said.

The statement noted that the initiative under review was clearly put forward as part of a long-standing campaign by the Armenian lobby to discredit Azerbaijan.

"Such a dirty mission is being carried out by the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo. It is known to the international community that he prepared politically motivated opinions with the financial assistance of individuals associated with Armenian chauvinist circles, including the Russian oligarch of Armenian origin, Samvel Karapetyan. The same political line is visible in the activities of a number of European parliamentary bodies, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Individual deputies of this body, in particular, individuals such as Frank Schwabe, have been making biased and biased initiatives regarding Azerbaijan for a long time. All these actions are part of a precisely coordinated campaign carried out by the Armenian lobby on various international parliamentary platforms," the statement said.

According to the statement, it's worrying that such steps are being taken at a time when the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia is being consistently advanced.

"International efforts aimed at establishing a solid and lasting peace, in particular the mediation initiative and direct support of U.S. President Donald Trump, have opened up real opportunities for the normalization of relations between the two states. In such a situation, attempts by individual congressmen to adopt politically motivated unilateral decisions not only undermine the atmosphere of trust, but also hinder the peace process.

Such actions only serve the interests of the radical chauvinist circles of the Armenian lobby. For decades, these circles have prevented the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and tried to maintain the confrontation, and now they are using regional tensions to achieve their own political and financial goals," the statement said.

The statement also noted that the use of terms such as "prisoners of war" and "political prisoners" in the draft law regarding persons convicted by the courts of the Republic of Azerbaijan is particularly indignant.

"These persons are not prisoners of war or political prisoners. They have been brought to criminal responsibility for committing military aggression, war crimes, enforced disappearance, torture, terrorism, and other crimes stipulated by the legislation of Azerbaijan and international law. Attempts to portray them as victims of political persecution are a deliberate distortion of the facts and a direct interference in the administration of justice by an independent state."

"The Parliament of Azerbaijan calls on the congressmen of the U.S. to abandon the practice of making decisions under the influence of organized Armenian lobby groups, to respect international law and the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as not to become tools in the hands of forces interested in disrupting the peace process and maintaining the conflict in the South Caucasus," the statement concluded.