Kazakhstan conducts first demonstration flight of eVTOL air taxi

BAKU, Azerbaiajn, July 24. Kazakhstan’s capital Astana hosted a demonstration flight of an air taxi based on an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), according to the country's Ministry of Transport.

"The demonstration flight was organized by Kazakhstan’s Alatau Advance Air Group Ltd. (AAAG) jointly with Chinese aircraft manufacturer AutoFlight. The flight was conducted using the AutoFlight Prosperity aircraft, designed to carry one pilot and five passengers. To ensure compliance with safety requirements, the flight was performed without passengers on board," the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said.

As reported, the Ministry of Transport, together with relevant government bodies, is carrying out systematic efforts to establish the regulatory and infrastructure framework required for the introduction of urban air mobility in Kazakhstan.

Legislative amendments have been adopted to regulate the operation of eVTOL aircraft, vertiports and unmanned air traffic management systems, creating conditions for the safe integration of new technologies into the country’s transport system.

Following the demonstration flight, the AutoFlight Prosperity aircraft will be presented at the international phygital tournament "Games of the Future 2026", which will be held in Astana from July 29 to August 9.