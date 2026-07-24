Uzbekistan, Türkiye advance comprehensive partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries during a phone call, with a focus on implementing agreements reached at the highest level.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The two leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, highlighting continued progress across trade, investment, transport and cultural cooperation.

The presidents noted that bilateral trade continues to grow, while the number of joint ventures and regular flights between the two countries has increased. They also highlighted the implementation of joint investment projects and the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.

Among recent initiatives, the leaders pointed to the opening of Uzbekistan-themed facilities in Türkiye's Hatay province and the participation of a high-level Turkish delegation in the International Maqom Art Festival in Namangan and the Forum of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan.

The conversation also focused on advancing major bilateral projects and ensuring the implementation of agreements reached during previous high-level meetings, according to the press service.

Mirziyoyev invited Erdoğan to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.

In a separate gesture, Erdoğan congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished him good health and continued success.

Türkiye is one of Uzbekistan's largest economic partners. In recent years, the two countries have elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership while expanding cooperation in trade, investment, industry, transport and regional connectivity.