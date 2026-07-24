Music unites countries: Kyrgyzstan hosts concert for Azerbaijani media delegation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

ISSYK-KUL, Kyrgyzstan, July 24. A concert showcasing Kyrgyz music and culture was held for representatives of leading Azerbaijani media outlets visiting Kyrgyzstan as part of a press tour, concluding several days of events introducing the country's traditions and cultural heritage.

The program featured traditional Kyrgyz music, folk songs and performances by local artists, offering guests a deeper insight into the country's cultural heritage and renowned hospitality.

Opening the event, Salkyn Sarnogoeva, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, said media press tours had become an important tradition and an effective platform for strengthening professional and personal ties between journalists from different countries.

She said that at a time when the world faces challenges such as disinformation, information attacks and the rapid development of new media, direct engagement among journalists, the exchange of experience and the creation of joint projects have become increasingly important.

Sarnogoeva said Kyrgyzstan remains open to expanding cooperation with Azerbaijani media and looks forward to launching new joint media projects and information initiatives.

She also wished the visiting journalists safe journeys home, noting that despite frequent travel and demanding reporting assignments, returning to family and loved ones remains the most important part of every trip.

Azamat Kuramaev, an expert with the Information Service of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, said the participants had become friends during the press tour and would retain lasting memories of Kyrgyzstan and Issyk-Kul, often referred to as the country's pearl.

Senior Advisor at the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan Fatima Mirzoyeva expressed her appreciation to the Kyrgyz side for the high level of organization of the press tour. According to her, the program was carefully designed, enabling representatives of television, online media, and the blogging community to gather a wide range of engaging material for their coverage.

She noted that throughout the visit, the organizers provided comprehensive support to the journalists, promptly supplied the necessary information, and accompanied media representatives at every stage of the program.

Mirzoyeva also extended special thanks to the coordinators and the entire team working with the Azerbaijani delegation, highlighting their professionalism, responsiveness, and constant willingness to assist.

She expressed her sincere gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for the warm hospitality, the impeccable organization of the visit, and the productive cooperation, noting that this joint work will continue in the future.

The concert served not only as a cultural event but also as a symbol of strengthening friendly and professional ties between the media communities of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.