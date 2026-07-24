Kazakhstan reopens two modernized railway stations in Akmola region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Two railway stations have been reopened after reconstruction in Kazakhstan's Akmola region, as reported by the country's Ministry of Transport.

The Arshaly and Saryoba railway stations have undergone comprehensive upgrades aimed at improving passenger services and providing safer, more comfortable transport facilities.

"The reconstruction included new roofing, exterior and interior renovation works, modernization of water supply, sewage, heating and power systems, as well as landscaping of adjacent areas and platform reconstruction. Both stations were also equipped with modern furniture and equipment," Kazakhstan Temir Zholy said.

New emergency exits were installed in line with fire safety regulations, while the Arshaly station was equipped with a wheelchair ramp to improve access for passengers with reduced mobility.

Originally built in 1945, the Arshaly station expanded its floor area from 150 square meters to 225.33 square meters following the reconstruction. The station serves 10 passenger trains connecting the area with Astana, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, as well as destinations in Russia.

The Saryoba station, which dates back to 1938, was also modernized, with its floor area increasing from 208.7 square meters to 225.33 square meters. Ten passenger trains pass through the station, providing connections to Astana, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Shymkent, Semey and Turkistan.

According to the ministry, the modernization has brought both stations in line with current safety, energy efficiency and passenger comfort standards, improving transport services for residents and visitors to the region.