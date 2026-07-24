Azerbaijani Central Bank launches securities lending operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has launched the securities lending operation for the first time since July 23, 2026, as part of its measures to diversify and increase profitability of the instruments it uses to manage currency reserves.

This was announced in the report by the CBA.

According to the report, the securities lending program will be implemented by the Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM), a long-term partner and global custodian bank of the CBA.

"The program envisages the short-term leasing of debt securities in the CBA's portfolio by BNYM in the international financial markets in the amount of up to $1 billion. The program will contribute to generating additional revenue while maintaining the principles of safety and liquidity of the CBA's currency reserves," the report pointed out.