Azerbaijan launches documentation of 21 historical monuments in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Authorities in Azerbaijan are launching the documentation of 21 historical and architectural monuments in the city of Shusha, according to information published on the country's unified public procurement portal.

The Shusha State Reserve Administration has initiated a procurement process to acquire documentation services for 21 historical and cultural heritage sites across the city.

The monuments to be documented include the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, Saatli Mosque, Mamayi Mosque, Chol Gala Mosque, Ashaghi Mosque Madrasa, the Molla Panah Vagif Mausoleum, the Uzeyir Hajibeyov House Museum, the homes of Bulbul, Sadigjan, Bulbuljan, and Haji Mahammad, the Shirin Su Bathhouse, a residential building used as the Carpet Museum, the Taza Mahalla Spring, the Mamayi Mosque Spring, the Chol Gala Mosque Spring, the Isa Spring, as well as the houses of Mashadi Shahriyar and Mashadi Ali, and another residential building within the Yasaman Hotel Complex.

According to the procurement documents, the project is estimated to cost 146,587 Azerbaijani manats (about $86,200).

The documentation process is intended to systematize information on the monuments' architectural characteristics, historical significance, technical condition and conservation status, providing a scientific basis for future restoration and preservation work.