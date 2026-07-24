Court of Appeal hearing continues for Armenian nationals as public prosecutors deliver statements (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. On July 24, the Baku Court of Appeal continued hearings on the appeals filed by citizens of the Republic of Armenia — Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others — who were convicted by the Baku Military Court of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The court session was presided over by Judge Elmar Rahimov, with Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva participating in the panel, while Judge Ali Mammadov served as the reserve judge. The court ensured that the appellants were provided with interpreters in the languages they understand — Armenian and Russian — as well as legal counsel to guarantee their right to defense.

The hearing was also attended by representatives of the victims and prosecutors representing the state prosecution, including Abbas Abbasli, Head of the Department for the Maintenance of Public Prosecution in the Courts of Appeal at the Prosecutor General’s Office, along with prosecutors of the department Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova.

The court session continued with statements by prosecutors defending the public prosecution.

Abbas Abbasli, Head of the Department for the Maintenance of Public Prosecution in the Courts of Appeal at the Prosecutor General’s Office, brought to the court's attention several criminal facts committed by the Armenian armed forces during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020.

He also mentioned that the appeal of accused Arayik Harutyunyan was groundless, citing evidence of his role in a criminal organization created and supported by Armenia.

Anar Alakbarov, Department for the Maintenance of Public Prosecution in the Courts of Appeal at the Prosecutor General’s Office, presented evidence collected on numerous crimes committed in the formerly occupied sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

Anar Alakbarov also drew attention to specific evidence of Bako Sahakyan's criminal activities, bringing to the court's attention the unfounded appeal of the accused.

Sevinj Gasimova, Prosecutor of the Department of the Public Prosecution Department, referred to the evidence on the crimes against which Arkadi Ghukasyan was accused, noting that his appeal was unfounded.

The prosecutors defending the state prosecution stated that all evidence in the criminal case had been examined in a comprehensive, complete, and objective manner in the first instance court. The circumstances reflected in the case materials were confirmed by the testimonies of the victims and witnesses, the opinions of forensic experts, material evidence, documents, protocols of the inspection of the crime scene, as well as other evidence collected in the criminal case.

In their statements, the prosecution presented its arguments, characterizing the appeals of the accused as unfounded.

The next court hearing is scheduled for July 27.

According to the verdict issued by the Baku Military Court on February 5, 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years in prison; Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years; Garik Martirosyan to 18 years; Davit Allahverdiyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years; and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years in prison.