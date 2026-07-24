Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan coordinate on SCO agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and ensuring the implementation of high-level agreements during a meeting between the countries' foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers.

This was reflected in the statement by the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev to review the current state of bilateral relations and discuss priorities for advancing cooperation across political, economic and regional areas.

"The high level of strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan was particularly noted. The close and trust-based dialogue between our leaders provides a solid foundation for the consistent development of cooperation across all areas," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda and emphasized the importance of the timely and effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination to advance joint initiatives and deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and discussed current regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of continued coordination on multilateral platforms.

Kazakhstan is one of Uzbekistan's largest trading partners and a key strategic ally in Central Asia. The two countries have significantly expanded cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy and industrial projects in recent years, while strengthening regional integration through bilateral and multilateral initiatives.

The latest talks highlight Tashkent and Astana's continued focus on implementing leaders' agreements and deepening practical cooperation, while maintaining close coordination on regional and international issues through the SCO and other international organizations.