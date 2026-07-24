Uzbekistan, Iran advance broad economic cooperation agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, transport and cultural exchanges during a telephone conversation.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The two leaders discussed the current state of Uzbekistan-Iran relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening practical cooperation across key sectors of the economy, according to the press service.

"The leaders reached an agreement on the further development of bilateral cooperation, particularly by expanding interaction in the trade and economic, investment, transport, and cultural and humanitarian spheres," the statement said.

Mirziyoyev and Pezeshkian also exchanged views on other issues on the bilateral and regional agenda.

During the conversation, Mirziyoyev expressed serious concern over the continuing tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of exercising restraint and resuming dialogue to ease the situation, the press service said.

Pezeshkian also congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health, family well-being and continued success in his public service, according to the statement.

Uzbekistan and Iran have been working to deepen economic cooperation through expanded trade, transport connectivity and investment links. The two countries have also sought to strengthen regional transit routes and broaden cooperation in logistics and other sectors aimed at supporting cross-border commerce.

The latest talks underscore both countries' commitment to maintaining the momentum in bilateral relations, with trade, investment and transport cooperation expected to remain among the key priorities of the partnership.