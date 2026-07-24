Tajikistan, South Korea discuss prospects for bilateral co-op in energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

According to Tajikistan's MFA, the issue was discussed on July 24, 2026, in Dushanbe during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Tajikistan, Jeon Sung Sik.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy and water resources, expressing satisfaction with the steady development of friendly relations between the two countries," the statement said.

The minister of energy and water resources emphasized that projects implemented with the support of the Government of the Republic of Korea in the energy sector play an important role in strengthening Tajikistan's energy infrastructure and expanding access to electricity, particularly for residents of remote communities.

The sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the digitalization of the energy and water sectors, as well as on cybersecurity. They reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation and expand their partnership in these areas.