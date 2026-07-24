Uzbekistan, UAE reaffirm strategic partnership prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held separate phone calls with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and accelerating major joint projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

During the conversations, the leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the growing pace of cooperation across trade, investment and other sectors.

Mirziyoyev and Sheikh Mohamed agreed to maintain active political dialogue and further deepen cooperation in trade, investment and cultural and humanitarian fields. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In a separate call, Mirziyoyev and Sheikh Mansour discussed the implementation of agreements reached during the Uzbek president's visit to the UAE in January last year, noting continued progress in bilateral cooperation.

The leaders highlighted strong economic ties, with bilateral trade increasing since the beginning of the year, the combined portfolio of joint projects exceeding $20 billion, and more than 400 joint ventures currently operating between the two countries. They also noted that Etihad Airways will begin daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Tashkent in August.

The sides stressed the importance of maintaining close dialogue and accelerating the implementation of large-scale investment projects, according to the press service.

In separate gestures, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mansour congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished him good health and continued success.

The United Arab Emirates has become one of Uzbekistan's leading strategic and investment partners, with cooperation expanding rapidly in renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, manufacturing, finance and digital development, supported by a growing pipeline of large-scale investment projects.