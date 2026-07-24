Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss implementation of bilateral agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss further steps to implement agreements reached at highest levels

According to a statement by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, this was discussed on July 24, 2026, in Cholpon-Ata on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states during a bilateral meeting between Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation and further steps to implement the agreements reached at the highest and high levels," the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the decisions adopted at the first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Intergovernmental Council, the development of trade, economic and transport cooperation, the demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, as well as cooperation in the consular, water management, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The foreign ministers positively assessed the steady development of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their readiness to continue close coordination on the practical implementation of the agreements reached.

Furthermore, the ministers also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, security matters, and cooperation within the framework of the United Nations (UN), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kyrgyz-Tajik relations in the spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual respect.