Kazakhstan develops coal chemistry roadmap through 2031

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, together with industry participants, has developed a Coal Chemistry Development Roadmap for 2026–2031.

This was announced by the country's Ministry of Energy, citing Vice Minister Sanzhar Zharkeshov's remarks at the 7th Kazakhstan Coal Industry Forum.

According to Zharkeshov, amid the global transformation of the energy sector, Kazakhstan views coal not only as an energy source but also as a valuable raw material for deep processing and the production of high-value-added products.

“Coal chemistry development enables a shift from the traditional use of coal to the production of in-demand chemical products, the creation of new industries, and the expansion of the country’s export potential,” the vice minister said.

He noted that projects are currently being implemented in Kazakhstan for the production of metallurgical coke and synthetic fuels based on coal, while initiatives are also being developed for coal-to-gas production, ammonia, urea, and other deep-processing products.

Moreover, it was also emphasized that a key factor in the sector’s development is a guaranteed sales market for products. The state and national companies are ready to consider concluding long-term offtake contracts for coal chemistry products, including commercial gas, fuel, and lubricants, and olefins.

Previously, the ministry reported that coal chemistry development is considered one of the key directions for modernizing the coal industry and establishing deep-processing, high-value-added production.

Three major projects are currently being implemented in the coal chemistry sector. In the Karaganda region, construction is underway on a metallurgical coke production plant with an annual capacity of 1 million tons, expected to create up to 500 jobs. In addition, two projects for the production of diesel fuel from coal are being implemented in the Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, each with a capacity of 100,000 tons per year.