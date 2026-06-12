Azerbaijan's Ivanovka village set to produce European cheeses

ISMAYILLI, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan's Ivanovka village will produce European cheese, Head of the Ismayilli District Executive Power, Nahid Baghirov, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Baghirov made the remark at a regional consultation on the Mountainous Shirvan economic region in the district, conducted within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

The official noted that after the start of operations, the enterprise will allow for the production of traditional Ivanovka butter in larger volumes and in accordance with modern standards, as well as the production of various types of dairy products.

"Here, along with traditional varieties, a wide range of competitive products will be produced, from high-quality butter to European and national types of cheese, cream, cottage cheese, and other dairy products, in the volume of thousands of tons," he added.

Regional consultations dedicated to the discussion of the state program for the development of agricultural, fishery, and aquaculture production and processing sectors for 2026–2030, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026, started today. The consultations cover the Central Aran, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, Karabakh, and East Zangezur economic regions.

The meetings are organized to implement the tasks given at the consultation on agricultural issues on May 25, 2026, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as to ensure the coordinated, flexible, and efficient implementation of the measures envisaged in the state program in the regions.