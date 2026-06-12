Kyrgyzstan expands Bishkek waste-to-energy project with phase two construction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Construction has begun on the second phase of an eco-technological waste processing plant in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

This was stated by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

"Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of an eco-technological plant for the recycling of municipal solid waste and the generation of electricity," the statement reads.

According to information, addressing the ceremony, Kasymaliev emphasized the strategic importance of the project for improving the environmental situation in the capital and creating a cleaner urban environment for future generations.

“Beginning the second phase is a continuation of a large-scale initiative aimed at fundamentally improving the environmental situation in Bishkek and creating a green, clean, and modern metropolis. I would like to highlight the benefits this plant will bring to the city: first, the waste problem will be resolved; second, an additional ‘green’ source of energy will emerge; third, we will ensure cleaner air and a healthier generation,” Kasymaliev said.

He noted that the implementation of the second phase is expected to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 312,000 tonnes.

According to him, the government has implemented a set of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek, including the expansion of gasification in the private sector, the replacement of diesel buses with modern gas- and electric-powered vehicles, and the transition from more polluting types of coal to higher-quality fuel.

“By starting the construction of the second phase of the plant, we are laying a ‘time capsule’ for future generations. This is our promise to children: to hand over not a city overwhelmed by waste, but a modern, technologically advanced, environmentally clean and safe capital,” the head of the Cabinet said.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the complex was commissioned on December 27, 2025, and has a processing capacity of 1,000 tonnes of waste per day. Following completion of the second phase, the total designed capacity of the facility will reach up to 3,000 tonnes per day, with the second unit designed to process 2,000 tonnes daily. Construction of the second phase is planned to be completed within three years.

The launch of the second phase of the solid waste recycling plant with power generation reflects Kyrgyzstan's commitment to implementing modern environmental solutions and developing sustainable urban infrastructure. The project is of strategic importance for Bishkek, as it will simultaneously address waste accumulation, expand the use of alternative energy sources, and reduce the capital's environmental burden. Increasing the plant's capacity to 3,000 tons of waste processing per day will be a significant step toward modernizing the waste management system and improving the quality of the urban environment.