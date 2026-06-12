Documentary “Heydar Aliyev: A First-Person Biography” premieres at Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. On June 12, the Heydar Aliyev Center hosted a screening of the documentary film “Heydar Aliyev: A First-Person Biography.”

The purpose of the screening is to promote a deeper understanding and wider dissemination of the multifaceted activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the ideology of Azerbaijani nationalism, and the country’s rich national heritage.

The documentary film “Heydar Aliyev: A First-Person Biography,” produced by the “Real Analysis” Information Center, traces the chronology of Azerbaijan’s recent history using various and unique cinematic means of expression.

This documentary, authored by Mirshahin Aghayev, CEO of REAL TV, and produced with the support of the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is based on interviews, speeches, and rare archival footage of National Leader Heydar Aliyev from various years.

The documentary examines the global political changes that took place at the end of the 20th century, the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan’s emergence from complex socio-political crises, and the process of building an independent state, based on direct historical facts and archival materials.

The film depicts the pivotal stages of Azerbaijan’s modern history, the process of restoring and strengthening state independence, the development of the concept of national statehood, and the various aspects of the great leader’s political activities.

In the film, the National Leader himself answers questions such as “How was Azerbaijan’s state independence restored?” “How was the state created, what complex historical processes did it go through, and, most importantly, how was it strengthened?” The 55-minute film features exclusive and unique historical footage accompanying interviews with the National Leader.

The film serves to explore the history of the formation of the modern Azerbaijani state, promote national and moral values, and educate the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism.