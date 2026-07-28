Azerbaijan plans to establish cell therapy center - minister

BAKU, Azebaijan, July 28. A cell therapy center is being established in Azerbaijan, Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev said in a joint interview with Azerbaijan Television’s “Hadaf” program and Trend News Agency.

According to the minister, work is underway in Azerbaijan to introduce cell therapy, which is becoming increasingly used worldwide and is considered a breakthrough treatment approach for a number of serious diseases.

“We are currently establishing this center to implement this field in Azerbaijan together with our Chinese colleagues. We believe that our local specialists will also contribute to this process. It is very encouraging that we have citizens who studied abroad and returned to our country. They are not only practicing as doctors, but many of them also hold academic degrees in the field of cell therapy. The necessary infrastructure is currently being developed, and once the center becomes operational, it will provide new hope for people suffering from diseases such as diabetes, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis. I believe that in this area we will also achieve a regional first,” he said.

Teymur Musayev also noted that the Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery Clinic of the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors named after Aziz Aliyev has undergone major renovations, has been equipped with the most modern medical technologies and has already started operations.

“Very complex reconstructive surgeries are being performed at this clinic. Reconstructive procedures required after burns and major surgical interventions are carried out precisely at this center. At the department established at the Scientific Surgery Center that I mentioned earlier, several regional firsts have already been achieved in the field of maxillofacial surgery, with complex reconstructive facial and jaw operations being performed. We created these two centers specifically as clinical training bases, so that our residents can receive high-quality specialist training in these fields under proper conditions.

Another important development is the opening of the Department of Interventional Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery at the Scientific Research Institute of Cardiology. The institute is continuing modernization efforts, with new equipment being purchased and installed. I believe that we will achieve another important first in the near future. We will share the details with you, and you will be informed and invited to the opening ceremony,” he concluded.