ASCO ferries transport more than 13,000 passengers in first half of year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Ferries operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, transported 13,219 passengers in the first half of 2026.

According to ASCO, the figure represents a 3.41% increase compared to the same period last year, when 12,783 passengers used the company's ferry services.

The company said passenger traffic peaked in June, when its ferries carried 2,944 passengers, up 25.6% year-on-year.

Between January and June, 8,497 passengers traveled on the Alat–Kuryk and Kuryk–Alat routes. Of those, 4,658 traveled from Alat to Kuryk, while 3,839 traveled in the opposite direction.

During the same period, 4,722 passengers were transported on the Alat–Turkmenbashi and Turkmenbashi–Alat routes. The Alat–Turkmenbashi service carried 2,692 passengers, while 2,030 traveled from Turkmenbashi to Alat.

ASCO operates regular ferry services between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, providing transport links for both passengers and freight across the Caspian Sea. The services support regional connectivity and form part of the Middle Corridor, an increasingly important trade route connecting China, Central Asia and the South Caucasus with European markets.