Azerbaijan's foreign minister welcomes new German ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Azerbaijan, Dirk Lölke, on July 28.

This is reflected in a report published on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the report, Lölke presented a copy of his credentials to the minister. Bayramov congratulated him on the start of his diplomatic activity and wished him success in his future activities.

The meeting discussed the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijani-German relations, political dialogue, economic and trade relations, energy security, green energy, industry, transport and communications, humanitarian, and cultural cooperation.

During the meeting, it was noted that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's recent visit to Germany laid the foundation for a new stage in bilateral relations. The parties emphasized the importance of the Joint Declaration on the strategic agenda for bilateral partnership, the importance of establishing the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council, the importance of developing existing cooperation mechanisms, and continuing high-level mutual contacts.

The meeting also noted that the nearly two centuries of historical ties and rich heritage connecting the peoples of Azerbaijan and Germany have created a solid foundation for the development of relations, and opportunities for expanding cooperation based on mutual respect and trust were considered.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international security issues. Bayramov informed the ambassador about the situation in the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and the work being done to ensure sustainable peace.