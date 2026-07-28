Turkmenistan, New Zealand hold first political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Turkmenistan and New Zealand have held their first political consultations, discussing ways to expand bilateral cooperation.

The consultations were held via videoconference between officials of the foreign ministries of the two countries, according to a press release issued by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 28.

"The sides discussed opportunities to develop political and diplomatic dialogue between the two countries," the ministry said in the press release.

According to the ministry, the consultations focused on cooperation in sustainable transport, energy, environmental security, and support for initiatives within the United Nations. The participants also discussed prospects for joint projects under the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport (2026-2035).

The two sides also reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation in higher education, scientific research, and cultural exchanges, including through UNESCO, museums, libraries, and virtual cultural events, the report says.

For reference, relations between Turkmenistan and New Zealand have traditionally been limited, with cooperation taking place mainly through multilateral platforms such as the United Nations. Wellington has supported several Turkmen-backed UN initiatives, including the resolution "Reliable and Stable Transit of Energy Resources and Its Role in Ensuring Sustainable Development and International Cooperation," reflecting shared engagement on issues of sustainable development and international connectivity.

The first political consultations between Turkmenistan and New Zealand come as Ashgabat continues to diversify its diplomatic outreach beyond its traditional partners in Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. In recent months, Turkmenistan has expanded political dialogue with countries across the Asia-Pacific region while placing greater emphasis on cooperation in sustainable transport, climate policy, and multilateral diplomacy through the United Nations.