Kazakhstan signs Smart City, AI cooperation deal with DEC40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DEC40 (Global Digital Economy Cities Alliance), the ministry said.

The agreement is expected to strengthen Kazakhstan's integration into the global Smart City ecosystem and expand cooperation with leading international technology companies.

DEC40 is an international organization that brings together cities, technology companies, research institutions and global partners to promote advanced digital solutions, exchange best practices and implement joint Smart City initiatives.

The partnership envisages cooperation in deploying Smart City, AI and digital governance technologies, attracting international technology companies and investors to projects in Kazakhstan's regions, exchanging global best practices in urban digital transformation, organizing educational programs and expert exchanges, as well as holding joint business missions and innovation events.

One of the first practical steps under the agreement will be the preparation of a portfolio of Kazakhstan's priority Smart Region and Smart City projects. These projects will be presented to the DEC40 international network to identify technological solutions, strategic partners and potential investors.

The parties are also considering holding an international Smart City forum in Astana later this year with the participation of DEC40 members, representatives of Kazakhstan's regions, leading global technology companies and the investment community. The event is expected to showcase regional digital projects, facilitate B2G and B2B meetings, and discuss financing mechanisms and the implementation of advanced digital technologies.

"The signing of the agreement with DEC40 gives Kazakhstan's regions direct access to an international network of technology companies, global best practices and investment opportunities. Our goal is not only to introduce advanced technologies, but also to create conditions enabling every region to implement its own AI Native City projects with the involvement of international partners," Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev said.