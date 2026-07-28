Azerbaijan, Serbia hold new round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan and Serbia held the latest round of political consultations between their foreign ministries in Belgrade on July 28.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Serbian side was headed by State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Damjan Jović.

The consultations focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the political, economic, energy and humanitarian fields. The sides also exchanged views on coordination at international platforms, expanding cooperation within international organizations, and further developing the bilateral legal framework.

During the consultations, the Azerbaijani delegation briefed the Serbian side on the country's efforts to promote lasting peace and regional cooperation, the humanitarian challenges posed by landmines in the liberated territories, and the large-scale reconstruction and redevelopment projects underway in those areas.

As part of the visit, Rzayev also met with Tatjana Jović, Adviser to the President of Serbia, and Marina Raguš, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. He also participated in a roundtable discussion with researchers and experts at the Institute of International Politics and Economics of Serbia.