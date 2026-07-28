Azerbaijan and Japan discuss inter-parliamentary relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Inter-parliamentary relations have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Japan.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan).

According to the report, on July 28, the head of the Azerbaijani Parliament's working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Japan, Amina Aghazade, met with a delegation led by the member of the House of Councilors of the Japanese Parliament, Michihiro Ishibashi.

The report noted that Aghazade welcomed the guests and expressed his confidence that this visit would contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations between our countries, as well as the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue.

She said that Azerbaijan-Japan relations are built on the principles of mutual respect, trust, and long-term partnership, and that the recent intensification of political dialogue and high-level mutual contacts have given new dynamics to the relations.

During the meeting, it was noted that cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, energy, culture, and education has reached a new stage.

Meanwhile, Ishibashi expressed his gratitude for the hospitality shown.

He expressed his interest in continuing cooperation with Azerbaijan and noted the importance of mutual visits and contacts in further strengthening relations between the countries.

Speaking at the meeting, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's' working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Japan, Nizami Safarov, a member of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Shoji Namba, and the Ambassador of Japan, Katsuya Watanabe, expressed their views on the prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Japan, and noted the importance of further expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas.

The conversation touched upon the role of inter-parliamentary relations in the development of bilateral relations. The importance of continuing regular dialogue between legislative bodies and experience exchange in the field of legislation was emphasized.