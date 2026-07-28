Kazakhstan, France discuss expanding strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Kazakhstan's Ambassador to France, Gulsara Arystankulova, and Secretary-General of France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Martin Briens discussed the further development of the Kazakhstan-France enhanced strategic partnership.

This is reflected in the recent statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The sides exchanged views on key bilateral, regional and international issues, with particular attention given to trade, investment and energy cooperation.

They noted the positive momentum in bilateral ties and the implementation of joint projects involving leading French companies in the fields of energy, industry, transport, aviation, tourism, water management and sustainable development. The meeting also covered the improvement of the bilateral legal framework and further expansion of interagency cooperation.

The parties welcomed the upcoming Kazakhstan Culture Days in France, scheduled to take place in Paris this autumn, highlighting their role in strengthening people-to-people ties and expanding humanitarian cooperation.

They also reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations, including efforts to promote international humanitarian law and strengthen effective multilateral diplomacy.

“The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further developing the Kazakhstan-France strategic partnership and maintaining regular political dialogue on issues of mutual interest,” the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said following the meeting.