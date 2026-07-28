Kazakhstan, Tajikistan reaffirm commitment to strengthen energy partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy said following a meeting between Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Tajikistan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Khairullo Ibodzoda.

“During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, reaffirming their mutual interest in further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan,” the ministry said.

Particular attention was given to cooperation in the oil and gas industry, including the development of regional energy cooperation and the implementation of joint energy initiatives.

The meeting concluded with both sides confirming their readiness to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation, implement joint projects and strengthen partnership ties in the interests of energy security and the sustainable development of both countries.

The latest talks follow discussions held in April 2026 on the sidelines of the Regional Environmental Summit (RES-2026), where Akkenzhenov met with Tajik Energy and Water Resources Minister Daler Juma.

At that meeting, Akkenzhenov described cooperation with Dushanbe in the fuel and energy sector as strategic, noting its contribution to regional security and sustainable development across Central Asia.

The sides also discussed organizing long-term imports of environmentally friendly electricity generated by Tajikistan's Rogun Hydropower Plant. Kazakhstan has completed its domestic procedures for approving a draft intergovernmental agreement on electricity imports, which are expected to help balance the country's Unified Power System during peak demand hours and improve the reliability of the national electricity grid, operated by KEGOC.