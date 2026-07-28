Uzbekistan's airport passenger traffic rises 16% in first half

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Uzbekistan's airports handled 8.15 million passengers in the first half of 2026, up 16% from a year earlier, driven by expanding international connectivity and the reopening of regional airports.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Airports.

The country's airports handled 64,831 flights during the January-June period, an 8% year-on-year increase. International flights accounted for 47,371 movements, while domestic services totaled 17,460.

International routes carried 6.7 million passengers, while domestic flights served 1.46 million travelers. Cargo and mail volumes rose 33% year-on-year to 51,546 metric tons, according to the company.

Tashkent International Airport remained the country's busiest hub, handling 40,283 flights and 5.36 million passengers, up 7% and 17%, respectively. Cargo and mail volumes at the airport increased 33% to 48,170 metric tons.

Uzbekistan Airports attributed the growth to the expansion of international air services, including the launch of new routes to Shanghai by China Eastern Airlines, Seoul by Asiana Airlines and Yerevan by Shirak Avia. Uzbek carriers also added new international destinations and increased frequencies on existing routes.

Among regional airports, Andijan International Airport posted the strongest passenger growth, with traffic surging 2,249% after reopening in March 2025 following a major reconstruction. Passenger traffic also increased 52% at Termez, 24% at Urgench, and 23% at Nukus, supported by new international routes and stronger domestic demand during the tourism season.

Passenger traffic declined at Fergana, Namangan, Karshi and Navoi airports, reflecting changes in airline route networks, shifting demand and flight schedule adjustments linked to the geopolitical situation. Despite these factors, Uzbekistan's airport network continued to post overall growth in passenger traffic and cargo volumes.

"At the same time, Fergana, Namangan, Karshi, and Navoi airports experienced declines in certain performance indicators. This was primarily due to changes in route network structures, shifts in demand on specific routes, and the impact of the current geopolitical situation, which prompted airlines to revise their flight schedules. Despite these external challenges, Uzbekistan's airport network maintained positive overall growth and continued to demonstrate steady increases in passenger traffic," the statement said.