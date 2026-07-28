Turkmenistan seeks closer business ties with New Zealand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Turkmenistan and New Zealand have expressed interest in establishing direct contacts between their business communities.

The commitment was made during the first political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, according to a press release issued by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 28.

"The modest trade turnover between the two countries does not reflect the significant existing potential," the ministry noted in the press release.

According to the ministry, the two sides agreed that closer cooperation should be pursued in high technologies, agriculture, water management, and industry.

For reference, relations between Turkmenistan and New Zealand have traditionally been limited, with cooperation taking place mainly through multilateral platforms such as the United Nations. Wellington has supported several Turkmen-backed UN initiatives, including the resolution "Reliable and Stable Transit of Energy Resources and Its Role in Ensuring Sustainable Development and International Cooperation," reflecting shared engagement on issues of sustainable development and international connectivity.

The first political consultations between Turkmenistan and New Zealand come as Ashgabat continues to diversify its diplomatic outreach beyond its traditional partners in Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. In recent months, Turkmenistan has expanded political dialogue with countries across the Asia-Pacific region while placing greater emphasis on cooperation in sustainable transport, climate policy, and multilateral diplomacy through the United Nations.

The consultations come as Turkmenistan continues to intensify its economic diplomacy and expand international business engagement. Since the beginning of 2026, Ashgabat has hosted or participated in business forums with China, the United States, Türkiye, the European Union and Uzbekistan, while also stepping up contacts with business associations and investors from Germany and other partner countries. The growing pace of these engagements coincides with what Trend describes as a new investment cycle, as Turkmenistan seeks to secure technology, industrial expertise, and long-term foreign partners for a new wave of economic and infrastructure projects.