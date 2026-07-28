Uzbekistan, Spain discuss Spain-C5+Azerbaijan forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Uzbekistan and Spain discussed preparations for the "Spain–C5+Azerbaijan" International Forum, which is scheduled to take place in Tashkent later this year.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan following a meeting between officials from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of the Spanish Embassy in Tashkent.

The sides reviewed organizational arrangements for the forum, which is expected to bring together businesses, investors and industry representatives to promote new partnerships, investment projects and the adoption of modern agricultural technologies.

The participants also discussed the forum's role in expanding cooperation on agricultural research and innovation, water-saving technologies, intensive horticulture, the food industry and agricultural education, drawing on Spain's experience in these fields.

"The parties expressed confidence that the forum will help strengthen the agricultural partnership between Uzbekistan and Spain, facilitate the implementation of joint projects and elevate cooperation between the business communities of the two countries to a new level," the ministry said.

The Spain–C5+Azerbaijan format is aimed at fostering economic and investment cooperation between Spain and the five Central Asian countries—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan—together with Azerbaijan. Agriculture has become one of the priority areas of cooperation as Uzbekistan seeks to modernize its farming sector through foreign investment, advanced technologies and international partnerships.