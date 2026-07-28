Uzbekistan, Argentina explore agri-tech, trade cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Uzbekistan and Argentina discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in agriculture during a meeting between Nuriddin Qo'shnazarov, adviser to Uzbekistan's agriculture minister, and H.E. Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra, Argentina's ambassador to Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The sides reviewed the current state of bilateral agricultural cooperation and explored opportunities to deepen collaboration across the sector, according to the ministry.

Discussions focused on the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies, plant breeding and seed production, livestock farming, agricultural research, specialist training, and the expansion of investment, trade and economic ties.

"The parties emphasized the importance of making effective use of the existing potential, implementing mutually beneficial projects and continuing practical cooperation aimed at elevating the agricultural partnership between the two countries to a new level," the ministry said.

The meeting follows broader efforts by Uzbekistan to strengthen economic cooperation with Latin American countries and attract foreign expertise and investment to modernize its agricultural sector. Argentina is a major global producer and exporter of agricultural commodities and has extensive expertise in livestock production, grain cultivation and agricultural technologies.

On July 27 Uzbekistan the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Baxtiyor Saidov received the credentials of H.E. Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra, Argentina's newly appointed ambassador. During the ceremony, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said Tashkent was committed to making trade and economic cooperation one of the key pillars of bilateral relations and called for stronger political dialogue and closer institutional ties between the two countries' foreign ministries.