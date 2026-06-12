Azerbaijan’s foreign policy promotes peace, mutual understanding globally – MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The foreign policy of the Azerbaijan Republic has taken shape as a consistent and systematic state strategy that goes beyond bilateral cultural ties and serves to promote peace and mutual understanding on a global scale, said Azerbaijani MP Sultan Mammadov at today’s parliamentary session, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The MP added that the strategy, defined by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is aimed at expanding intercultural dialogue and deepening international cooperation. The initiatives of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva play an important role in the implementation of this policy.

The deputy noted that the tangible results of this strategic approach are clearly evident in a number of recent international events.

“Of particular significance in this regard is the presentation of projects jointly implemented with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which took place on April 30 in the Vatican. The event featured the publication “Bridge of Cultures,” which includes projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the Vatican over the past 15 years, a documentary film, and a triptych carpet composition created based on the “Heavenly Religions” project.

The first edition of the book was presented to Pope Leo XIV during a visit to the Vatican by Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in October 2025.

These presentations are seen as a continuation of the cooperation and trust that have developed between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, and they make a significant contribution to interfaith dialogue. The discovery and digitization of manuscripts on the history of Azerbaijan in the Vatican Apostolic Library and Archives by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is of great significance, he noted.

According to Soltan Mammadov, another important event was the first “Natavan Heritage Excellence Award” ceremony, held on May 4 at the headquarters of the International Council of Muslim Cultural Heritage Organizations (ICMCO) in Morocco.

“This award, established in 2025 as a major initiative by Azerbaijan in the field of cultural diplomacy and named in honor of Khurshidbanu Natavan, serves to promote best practices in the preservation of tangible cultural heritage.

The “Natavan Heritage Excellence Award” demonstrates Azerbaijan’s commitment to national values, humanism, and multiculturalism. Presented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ISESCO, this award is both a tribute to Khurshidbanu Natavan and a contribution to the international promotion of Karabakh’s rich cultural heritage.

As a result, both the projects implemented in collaboration with the Vatican and the 'Natavan Heritage Excellence Award' are vivid examples of Azerbaijan’s consistent policy of promoting peace and protecting universal values at the international level, as well as a fitting response to the unfounded accusations recently leveled against our country,” he said.