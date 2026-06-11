President of Gambia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. President of the Republic of Gambia Adama Barrow sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

"Your Excellency,

I am pleased to convey, on behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of The Gambia, my sincere and warmest congratulations to the Government and People of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of your Independence Day celebration.

The Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have fostered a longstanding friendship and cooperation founded upon mutual respect, shared values and a shared commitment to promoting international cooperation and development. It is my firm belief that, under your esteemed leadership, collaboration between our nations in the areas of education, youth development and capacity building will continue to deepen for the mutual benefit of our respective countries and peoples.

This occasion avails me of the opportunity to reaffirm my commitment and readiness to work with you in further strengthening the existing bilateral relations between our two nations.

As you commemorate this monumental day, I extend my best wishes for a joyous Independence Day, and I offer my prayers for your personal wellbeing and that of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.